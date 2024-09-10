BLOCKBUSTER PHOTO: Jr NTR strikes a pose with War 2 director Ayan Mukerji, Devara’s Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel

Jr NTR seems to have a hectic schedule lined up for him, considering the successive projects that are in the pipeline. From Koratala Siva’s Devara Part 1 to Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 and NTR31 with Prashanth Neel, the actor has already been roped in by some of the biggest filmmakers to work on their big-budget projects. And his recent click with all three of them has left his massive fan base intrigued and elated.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Jr NTR dropped a candid picture of himself, as he spent an evening with all the directors of his upcoming films. The RRR actor could be seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Ayan Mukerji, Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel. The four of them shared happy smiles and the picture surely led Jr NTR’s fans to be assured that all his exciting projects are lined up in due perfection.

Check out the picture here:

For the unversed, Jr NTR is currently busy with promotional events for his upcoming film Devara Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The film would hit the theaters on September 27, 2024. Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will be making their debut in South cinema with this project, and are essaying crucial roles in the film.

Moving on, Jr NTR would be making his Bollywood debut soon with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. The actor is paired up against none other than Hrithik Roshan, and is rumored to be essaying the role of an antagonist. A few shooting schedules for the film have already begun, and the actor is expected to enthrall everyone with some of the most unique action sequences he will be seen doing in the film.

On the other hand, Tarak’s upcoming film with Prashanth Neel is tentatively titled NTR31. The actor-filmmaker’s collaboration was for a long time overdue, considering the great real-life friendship the two share.

While the title of the project has not been yet announced, the team, sometime back, organized the pooja ceremony for the same. The film is expected to be a massive entertainer and is slated to release in January 9, 2026.

