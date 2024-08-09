NTR 31 BREAKING: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's film gets a release date, two years after initial announcement

It was back in May 2022 when Jr NTR had announced his collaboration with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for a film tentatively titled NTR 31. While both the creative heads were busy with successive projects, this one got on hold for a long time. And finally, the makers have announced the official release date of the forthcoming film.

Mythri Movie Makers announced the release date of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film on their official X account. They have zeroed in on the date of January 9, 2026, for its massive theatrical release.

The makers hyped the upcoming film with the word ‘Man of the Masses’ and captioned the post as, “This time, the earth will tremble under his reign!#NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial”

Well, sometime earlier, a report mentioned by India Today suggested that the makers of Jr NTR’s film with Prashanth Neel would drop an update of the waitlisted project on August 9, 2024.

There will be an event related to the movie taking place today. However, it would only be an opening ceremony, while the main launch event of the film would take place later, once the cast is finalized. The initial opening ceremony was slated to be aired on a few social media and YouTube channels, and Jr NTR was supposed to be a part of it.

Currently, Jr NTR is packed with the promotions of his soon-to-release film, Devara: Part 1.

