Renuka Swamy case: Jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's judicial custody extended till September 12

Trigger: This particular article contains information about an individual's murder which might be triggering for some readers.

On Monday, the Bengaluru court extended the judicial custody of jailed Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others accused in the killing of Renuka Swamy. The judicial custody, which was supposed to end on September 9, has now been extended till September 12. Darshan, Pavithra, and others accused were produced before the Bengaluru court through video conferencing from different prisons.

Darshan is currently jailed in the Ballari prison. He was transferred from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, following a viral photograph showing him relaxing with three others, including a known criminal, on the jail’s grounds, which caused significant controversy.

A report in Indian Express suggests that ACP Chandan Kumar submitted digital evidence against the accused. It is worth mentioning that the police had submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet against the accused on September 4. In the charge sheet, the police recorded the statements of 97 people, including 27 recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Moreover, according to sources, Darshan Thoogudeepa might move a plea before the court seeking to restrict media houses from airing or publishing the details of the charge sheet. For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda were arrested on June 11 in connection with the alleged murder of Renuka Swamy, who was apparently a fan of the Kannada actor.

If reports are to be believed then the victim had made derogatory remarks against Pavithra and had even accused her of ruining Darshan’s married life. This did not go well with the Sandalwood actors, and Darshan, with the help of the henchman, killed Renuka Swamy.

It is pertinent to mention that Renuka was a 33-year-old auto driver. His post-mortem report stated that he was subjected to extreme torture. Renuka Swamy's body had multiple bruises, a missing ear, and even ruptured testicles. The police investigation has also found that Darshan was directly involved in the physical assault of the victim.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is suffering from any kind of physical abuse then do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same.

