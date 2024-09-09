PHOTOS: Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan promote Devara in style; Janhvi Kapoor joins them sporting Daavudi look in Mumbai

Jr NTR is currently in Mumbai for the promotional activities of his upcoming film, Devara: Part 1. Recently, the actor was seen making a stylish appearance at an event ahead of the film's grand trailer launch. He was joined by actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor at the event.

For the event, Jr NTR opted for a casual yet stylish outfit, featuring a beige-toned ensemble. He was seen donning a light jacket over a simple T-shirt and matching trousers. The RRR star completed his look with a pair of dark-shaded sunglasses.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan sported a classic look in a tailored beige suit paired with a light pink shirt. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a blue outfit with intricate beadwork. Her attire's design fuses modern and traditional elements. It features a halter-neck blouse with elaborate string detailing and bead chains paired with a flowy, pleated skirt.

Check out the photos and video below:

The trailer launch event of Devara is expected to be a grand affair, with the cast of the film in attendance. Jr NTR's presence in Mumbai has sparked buzz, especially after his recent interactions with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which have led to speculation about potential future collaborations between the two.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Devara will be out on September 10. Jr NTR announced the same on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to you and your family members. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! DEVARA TRAILER ON SEPT 10TH."

Check out the post below:

The anticipation for Devara is heightened not only due to Jr NTR's star power but also because it marks the Telugu film debuts of Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Jr NTR plays a protective role, defending his village against threats, while Saif Ali Khan portrays the main antagonist. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is a pan-Indian action drama and it has already made waves by selling over 15,000 tickets in the US shortly after pre-sales began.

