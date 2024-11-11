Blockbuster photo: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi enjoy a day out with friends in Maldives

Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, and several others jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate the 50th birthday of their close friend and Greenko Group MD, Anil Chalamalasetty. The guest list also included Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana Kamineni Konidela. While fans have been eagerly awaiting more updates from their trip, a photo of Chiranjeevi with Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan is now going viral on social media.

In the photo, the actors can be seen posing for the camera together in their casual outfits in broad daylight. They appear to be enjoying their outing in Maldives with some of their close friends.

Soon after the picture surfaced on social media, fans went gaga over it. A social media user wrote, "SUPER MEGA POWER PICTURE," while another user posted, "This is CINEMA. Here’s the Most Explosive Mega Super Moment. With the Stalwarts who redefined Cinema Madness to the core. A FESTIVAL moment for all fans!"

Meanwhile, some missed Nagarjuna and Akhil Akkineni from the group photo.

Take a look at their photo below:

This is not the first photo of the Telugu superstars that is going viral on social media. Earlier, a picture of Mahesh Babu with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna and Akhil also garnered attention from their fans.

In the photo, the Tollywood actors were seen enjoying their lunch together in Maldives. They further posed for the camera together in all smiles. The picture also featured Upasana and Namrata Shirodkar.

Advertisement

Take a look at the photo below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his role in SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled film SSMB29. The movie is touted to be a "globe-trotting" adventure drama featuring the actor in a unique avatar. The RRR filmmaker and his son have already started looking for ideal locations to kickstart the shooting process.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is all set for the release of Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the movie will hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara has been postponed due to a change in Game Changer's release date.

ALSO READ: VIRAL PHOTO: Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan and their wives, Namrata and Upasana enjoy lunch in Maldives