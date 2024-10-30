SSMB29: SS Rajamouli says 'his name is BOB Junior' as he posts pic of King of the Serengeti; Mahesh Babu comments

SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29 has been at the forefront of all the headlines for quite some time now. Deemed to be a massive entertainer, fans are ecstatic to witness the magic on-screen, once these terrific creative heads churn out their ambitious project. While neither the filmmaker nor the actor has ever made any comment on the same, it was SS Rajamouli’s recent social media post which fuelled rumors about the project.

Taking to his Instagram account, SS Rajamouli dropped a picture of himself, as he ardently gazed towards the photograph of a lion, sitting in all its might. What was most interesting was that the filmmaker tagged Mahesh Babu in the picture.

Moreover, he also penned a meaningful caption, wherein he introduced the lion as the ‘King of Serengeti’ Bob Junior. In his caption, SS Rajamouli also dropped a perplexing hint for people to take a guess. He wrote, “This is the King of the Serengeti, captured by Chris Fallows. His name is BOB Junior… Does it ring a bell?”

While the post by the filmmaker has caught immediate attention amongst innumerable anxious fans of the superstar, it was Mahesh Babu’s comment on SS Rajamouli’s post which further fuelled rumors. The actor dropped several heart-struck emoticons to express his excitement.

Interestingly, the reference to the filmmaker’s use of the name Bob in his post has gathered considerable attention from the fans. For the unversed, it was indeed the name of a lion who was known as the king of Serengeti in Tanzania and was killed by younger rival lions.

Besides that, as per multiple fan theories, it is believed that SS Rajamouli’s post about BOB Junior is an attempt to clap back at Mahesh Babu’s trollers, by using it as an acronym for Boss of Blockbusters.

On the other hand, some other fan theories percolate that Bob is the nickname given to Mahesh Babu by his Telugu fans, borrowing inspiration from the animated show Bob The Builder and referring to the actor’s previous choices of doing socially positive roles in most of his films.

In either case, SS Rajamouli’s post does assure in many ways that the project at hand with Mahesh Babu will be an entertainer in every aspect.

Well, just a day back, SS Rajamouli had shared another big update on SSMB29, as he darted off to hunt down shooting locations for the upcoming project.

The filmmaker touched down in Africa and explored the Amboseli National Park in Kenya, from where he even dropped a picture. He also indicated that the film would revolve around a globe-trotting adventure.

If reports are to be trusted, it is speculated that SS Rajamouli will begin the shooting for Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 sometime in January 2025. The film’s story has apparently taken 2 years to finalize and the entire project is being made on a whopping budget of Rs. 900-1000 crores.





