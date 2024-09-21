Bommarillu re-release: Fans are overjoyed as they celebrate Siddharth and Genelia Deshmukh starrer once again

Siddharth and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Bommarillu has once again made its way to the theaters on September 21, 2024. As the classic Telugu movie made its way to the big screens once again, fans were super elated to watch the film in theaters and relive the moments.

In a video shared by the makers from the theaters, one could see the fans enjoying the song Apudo Ipudo with full vibrance. The post shared by the makers also had the caption, “Love seeing it celebrated everywhere!” praising the Devi Sri Prasad song.

Check out the tweet by the makers here:

The film Bommarillu tells the story of Siddharth, aka Siddhu, who has a troubling bitterness with his father due to the latter’s overbearing nature. His father provides more than what his children ask for, often overriding their personal choices. This interference by his father builds a troubling relationship with the protagonist.

However, things take a turn when Siddhu meets Haasini in his life, who is a carefree and jolly good girl. Basking in her own freedom, the man starts enjoying the kind of mindset she has, leading to a change in his own life.

With Siddharth and Genelia playing the lead roles, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sunil, Satya Krishnan, Sudeepa Pinky, Dharmavarapu Subramanyam, Surekha Vani, Chitram Seenu, and many more in key roles.

The film also has remakes in Tamil and Hindi, with Genelia reprising her role in both of them. While the Tamil version was called Santosh Subramaniam with Jayam Ravi in the lead, the Hindi version titled It's My Life featured Harman Baweja.

Moreover, Siddharth had recently made the headlines after the star tied the knot with his fiancee, Aditi Rao Hydari. The couple married each other on September 16, 2024, with a traditional South Indian-style ceremony.

The couple, who had been dating each other since 2021 after working together in a film, had officially announced their engagement back on March 28, 2024. Recently, Aditi was even papped sporting a casual look as she obliged with fans for pictures.

