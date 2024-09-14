Bommarillu re-release: Siddharth and Genelia Deshmukh starrer romantic movie to hit big screens once again on THIS date

Siddharth and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Bommarillu is geared up to re-release in theaters once again. The Telugu language romantic-comedy film was originally released back in 2007.

The movie directed by Bhaskar as his directorial debut will hit the big screens on September 21, 2024. The intimation of the same was shared via an official post by Suresh PRO.

The movie Bommarillu features the story of Siddharth aka Siddhu who has a troubling bitterness with his father due to the latter’s overbearing nature. As his father provides more than what his children ask for, often overriding their personal choices. This interference by his father stems a troubling relationship with Siddhu.

However, things take a turn when Siddhu meets Haasini in his life, who is a carefree and jolly good girl. Basking in her own freedom, Siddhu starts enjoying the kind of mindset she has, leading to a change in his own life.

With Siddharth and Genelia playing the leads, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sunil, Satya Krishnan, Sudeepa Pinky, Dharmavarapu Subramanyam, Surekha Vani, Chitram Seenu, and many more in key roles.

The movie was a critical and commercial hit back in the day and was even remade into several languages including Tamil as Santosh Subramaniam starring Jayam Ravi and Hindi as It's My Life with Harman Baweja. Both remakes also had Genelia reprise her role from the original.

Coming to the actors’ work front, Genelia Deshmukh is next set to share the screen with Aamir Khan for the movie Sitaare Zameen Par. The Bollywood movie directed by RS Prasanna is a sports drama flick which is the official remake of 2018’s Spanish flick Champions. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2024., coinciding with Christmas this year.

Furthermore, the actress is also expected to feature in a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie called Junior. On the other hand, Siddharth was recently seen playing the lead role in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, directed by S Shankar. Additionally, the actor is set to reprise his character once again in the sequel film Indian 3. He also has movies like Miss You and Test in the lineup as well.

