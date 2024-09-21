Inside photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares precious moments with her mother from brother David’s wedding in Lake Geneva

Samantha Ruth Prabhu easily stuns everyone with her gorgeous purple outfit look as she attends her brother David's wedding in Wisconsin. Check out the pictures!

By Goutham S
Published on Sep 21, 2024  |  06:29 PM IST |  574
Inside pics: Samantha first time shares moments with family from brother David’s wedding
Inside pics: Samantha first time shares moments with family from brother David’s wedding (PC: Samantha Ruth Prabhu)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu easily captures everyone’s attention, donning a gorgeous purple outfit. The actress was seen in her new look attending her brother David's wedding in Wisconsin with her loved ones.

The actress simply penned the word, “Family” as she embraced a stunning look at the wedding. The actress also unveiled some beautiful and fun moments with her family as well.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s purple outfit look:


Credits: Instagram (Samantha Ruth Prabhu)
