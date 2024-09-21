WATCH: New bride Aditi Rao Hydari slays casual look in oversized shirt and wide-legged denim pants; obliges fans with pics

Popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted in Mumbai today (September 21, 2024) after her wedding announcement with actor and long-time beau Siddharth. The actress looked lovely as she opted for a trendy Gen-Z style comprising wide-legged denim pants and an oversized shirt. Aditi completed her look by wearing a pink shirt underneath and keeping the bottoms of her shirt open.

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's video below!

The Heeramandi actress kept her look super comfortable and tied her hair into a half pony and paired her fit with white sports shoes. Aditi was seen carrying an Olive green sling bag with her essentials. The stunning diva ditched all accessories except for a pair of small stud earrings and her beautiful Toi et Moi engagement ring. Aditi also delighted some of her fans by clicking pictures with them before leaving the venue.

Earlier on September 20, Mrs and Mrs Siddharth were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport, for the first time after their wedding. Lovebirds were seen walking holding hands with visible wedding glow on their faces.

The new bride looked like a surreal beauty in an elegant pink suit with no makeup and flaunted her jhumkas, and vermillion on her forehead. On the other hand, her husband Siddharth opted for a blue denim shirt and black trousers. He completed his look with a matching cap and shoes.

Watch the video below!

For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth surprised everyone as they announced their wedding on the morning of September 16. The adorable couple exchanged wedding vows following the traditional South Indian wedding rituals. The exciting announcement was made through a social media post. Sharing the dreamy pictures from their beautiful wedding ceremony. Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity... to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Aditi and Siddharth met on the sets of their Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021 and have been inseparable since then. Though initially hesitant, the couple eventually embraced their relationship in public more so after their engagement in March, 2024.

