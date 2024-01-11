pinkvilla
Abraham Ozler movie poster

Abraham Ozler Movie Review

Malayalam

Crime
Drama
Mystery

11 Jan 2024 | 150 Mins

User Rating

0.5/5

Rate this Movie

User Rating

0.5/5

Rate this Movie

Abraham Ozler Movie Review: Midhun Manuel's latest thriller with Jayaram offers a decent watch for genre enthusiasts

Planning to watch Jayaram starrer Abraham Ozler? Read Pinkvilla’s review here!

by Nikhil Sebastian

Updated on Jan 11, 2024   |  04:57 PM IST  |  8.6K
News Comment Share
Abraham Ozler Movie Review: Jayaram's latest is a decent investigative thriller

Abraham Ozler Movie Review: Midhun Manuel's latest thriller with Jayaram offers a decent watch for genre enthusiasts (PC. Midhun Manuel Thomas Instagram)

Name: Abraham Ozler

Cast: Mammootty,Jayaram

Rating: 2.5

Mithun Manuel Thomas, known as the thriller doctor of Malayalam cinema, has made a significant impact with his directorial venture Anjaam Paathira (2020), a blockbuster in Mollywood. His recent contributions as a scriptwriter for the thrillers Garudan and Phoenix have also proven successful at the box office. The latest addition to his repertoire is Abraham Ozler, featuring Jayaram in the lead role. Does this investigative thriller live up to the expectations of genre enthusiasts? Let's delve into the Pinkvilla review to find out

Plot of Abraham Ozler

Abraham Ozler, portrayed by Jayaram, is a police officer grappling with severe depression and insomnia after losing his wife and children to a vengeful killer. Currently serving as the assistant commissioner of Trichur City, Kerala, Ozler is haunted by the inability to locate the remains of his family. Desperate for closure, he repeatedly visits the criminal responsible, who, now a reformed drug addict, cannot recall the burial site. As a series of murders unfold in the city, Ozler, following his therapist's advice to stay engaged in healing, launches an investigation. The trail leads to Alexander, a character played by the iconic Mammootty in an extended cameo. The movie 'Ozler' unfolds the intricate connection between Ozler's personal tragedy and Mammootty's enigmatic Alexander, forming the crux of the narrative.

What works for Abraham Ozler?

Ozler promises to be a treat for fans of the genre. Laden with thrilling sequences, suspenseful narrative arcs, poignant emotional moments, and riveting action, the movie aims to recreate the immersive universe that made Anjaam Paathira a monumental success. There's an intriguing interplay between the two films, with some audiences even doubting if both movies are in a shared universe. The film's open climax, strategically leaving room for a potential sequel centred around Ozler's return, has proven to be a masterstroke, generating considerable anticipation. Furthermore, Ozler delves into various forensic and medical elements, adding depth and authenticity to its storytelling, which is expected to resonate strongly with its target audience. Music and background score is a big plus in this movie. Midhun Mukundan's original score, with its catchy and unique tunes, enhanced the overall theatre experience.

Check out the film's trailer below:

What doesn’t work for Abraham Ozler?

While the lead characters delivered commendable performances, Randheer Krishnan’s script in Ozler lacked the substance and quality characteristic of his previous works. The direction, too, felt just average this time, with many scenes and sequences appearing reminiscent of other thriller movies in different languages.

Performances in Abraham Ozler

Ozler's standout feature lies in witnessing Jayaram in a refreshing avatar distinct from his previous roles. His convincing portrayal of an officer battling depression, coupled with the well-crafted character of Ozler, established a strong connection with the audience. Mammootty's impactful cameo added an extra layer to the movie, while the performances of the new actors in the flashbacks were excellent. Jagadish, at the peak of his career, delivered an impressive performance, and Anaswara, who garnered praise for her role in Mohanlal's Neru, made a noteworthy cameo in Ozler's flashback.

Verdict of Abraham Ozler

In conclusion, Ozler falls into the category of another half-baked thriller, relying on the performances of the actors and the brilliant original score. If you're a fan of thrillers and have enjoyed Midhun Manuel Thomas's previous works, Ozler might provide a decent watch.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikhil Sebastian

Nikhil Sebastian, an Engineering graduate, is a seasoned writer who seamlessly blends technology and entertainment. With 7 years of writing experie...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

