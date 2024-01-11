Abraham Ozler Movie Review: Midhun Manuel's latest thriller with Jayaram offers a decent watch for genre enthusiasts (PC. Midhun Manuel Thomas Instagram)
Mithun Manuel Thomas, known as the thriller doctor of Malayalam cinema, has made a significant impact with his directorial venture Anjaam Paathira (2020), a blockbuster in Mollywood. His recent contributions as a scriptwriter for the thrillers Garudan and Phoenix have also proven successful at the box office. The latest addition to his repertoire is Abraham Ozler, featuring Jayaram in the lead role. Does this investigative thriller live up to the expectations of genre enthusiasts? Let's delve into the Pinkvilla review to find out
Abraham Ozler, portrayed by Jayaram, is a police officer grappling with severe depression and insomnia after losing his wife and children to a vengeful killer. Currently serving as the assistant commissioner of Trichur City, Kerala, Ozler is haunted by the inability to locate the remains of his family. Desperate for closure, he repeatedly visits the criminal responsible, who, now a reformed drug addict, cannot recall the burial site. As a series of murders unfold in the city, Ozler, following his therapist's advice to stay engaged in healing, launches an investigation. The trail leads to Alexander, a character played by the iconic Mammootty in an extended cameo. The movie 'Ozler' unfolds the intricate connection between Ozler's personal tragedy and Mammootty's enigmatic Alexander, forming the crux of the narrative.
Ozler promises to be a treat for fans of the genre. Laden with thrilling sequences, suspenseful narrative arcs, poignant emotional moments, and riveting action, the movie aims to recreate the immersive universe that made Anjaam Paathira a monumental success. There's an intriguing interplay between the two films, with some audiences even doubting if both movies are in a shared universe. The film's open climax, strategically leaving room for a potential sequel centred around Ozler's return, has proven to be a masterstroke, generating considerable anticipation. Furthermore, Ozler delves into various forensic and medical elements, adding depth and authenticity to its storytelling, which is expected to resonate strongly with its target audience. Music and background score is a big plus in this movie. Midhun Mukundan's original score, with its catchy and unique tunes, enhanced the overall theatre experience.
While the lead characters delivered commendable performances, Randheer Krishnan’s script in Ozler lacked the substance and quality characteristic of his previous works. The direction, too, felt just average this time, with many scenes and sequences appearing reminiscent of other thriller movies in different languages.
Ozler's standout feature lies in witnessing Jayaram in a refreshing avatar distinct from his previous roles. His convincing portrayal of an officer battling depression, coupled with the well-crafted character of Ozler, established a strong connection with the audience. Mammootty's impactful cameo added an extra layer to the movie, while the performances of the new actors in the flashbacks were excellent. Jagadish, at the peak of his career, delivered an impressive performance, and Anaswara, who garnered praise for her role in Mohanlal's Neru, made a noteworthy cameo in Ozler's flashback.
In conclusion, Ozler falls into the category of another half-baked thriller, relying on the performances of the actors and the brilliant original score. If you're a fan of thrillers and have enjoyed Midhun Manuel Thomas's previous works, Ozler might provide a decent watch.
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gour...
Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, J...
Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vic...
Sanjana Sanghi, Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiru...
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Deln...
Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmik...
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gour...
Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vic...
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Deln...
Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmik...
Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi...
Ronit Roy, Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi BabbarRonit R...
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Park Seo-joon, ...
Leonardo Dicaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemon...
Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan...
Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, David Harbour, D...
Becky G, Susan SarandonBecky G, Susan Sarandon,...
Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie DornanAlia Bhatt, ...
Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, J...
Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jayara...
Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja, Chiranjeevi, Prakash ...
Allu Sirish, Anu EmmanuelAllu Sirish, Anu Emman...
Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, Prabhu...
Sree VishnuSree Vishnu, Tanikella Bharani,Kayad...
Release date: 12 Jan 2024
Release date: 12 Jan 2024
Release date: 12 Jan 2024
Release date: 12 Jan 2024
Release date: 12 Jan 2024
Release date: 12 Jan 2024
Release date: 12 Jan 2024
Release date: 12 Jan 2024
Release date: 12 Jan 2024
Release date: 12 Jan 2024