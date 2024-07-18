Brother first single promo OUT: Jayam Ravi shakes a leg to peppy beats of Makkamishi; makers announce release date

Jayam Ravi stands out as one of the leading actors in the Tamil film industry. He has multiple projects lined up, including the film Brother. For this project, he has collaborated with director M Rajesh. Recently, the makers of Brother released a promo for the first single from the movie, titled Makkamishi.

Jayam Ravi looks dapper in Makkamishi song promo

The first single from Brother, titled Makkamishi, is set to release on July 20. In the promo of the song, viewers get a glimpse of Jayam Ravi's character in the movie. The actor appears stylish, dancing to the lively beats of the track. Jayam Ravi's charming presence in the first single of Brother has heightened anticipation for the film.

The song Makkamishi, composed by Harris Jayaraj, features lyrics and vocals by Paaldabba. The promo has thrilled fans, who eagerly await Harris Jayaraj's much-anticipated return with Brother. The film is expected to release in theaters in August or September.

All we need to know about Brother

Brother is described as an emotional family drama featuring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles, with Bhumika Chawla playing a pivotal part. The film is produced by Siddharth Ravipati and Senthil Kumar under the Screen Scene Media Entertainment banner.

The movie was officially announced in August 2022 under the working title JR30, marking Ravi's 30th lead role. The official title, Brother, was revealed in September 2023. Principal photography began in August 2022, primarily in Chennai. The music of the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj.

In mid-December 2021, director M. Rajesh pitched a script to Jayam Ravi, which piqued the actor's interest. Initially, Keerthy Suresh was considered for the lead female role, but Priyanka Mohan was ultimately cast.

Aside from Brother, Jayam Ravi is also involved in Genie, directed by Bhuvanesh Arjunan, which is currently in the production phase and falls under the fantasy genre.

