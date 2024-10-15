WATCH: Jayam Ravi sets the ultimate party mood as he dances to Makkamishi from Brother

Jayam Ravi gathered media attention after he announced divorce from his wife, Aarti. Amid controversy and speculations regarding his personal life, the actor seems to have moved his focus back to his work and career. His energetic dance at the promotions of his film Brother got viral in no time and has become talk of the social media.

In a video doing rounds on the Internet, Jayam can be seen matching the exact steps to his song Makkamishi from his upcoming film Brother. He was accompanied by other dancers, who were a part of the college where he promoted his film. His unbeatable energy and sheer happiness on the face made it evident that he indeed had a lot of fun.

Watch the video here:

Speaking about his upcoming movie Brother, it marks the actor’s 30th film and is expecting a theatrical release on October 31, 2024. Priyanka Mohan is playing the leading lady in the movie. Other actors in the cast include Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, Natarajan Subramanium, Rao Ramesh, Yogi Babu and others.

Directed and produced by M Rajesh, Brother is bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. The musical score for the film is handled by Harris Jayaraj, who has worked four times with Jayam previously.

Coming to Jayam Ravi’s personal life, his announcement of separating from his ex-wife, Aarti and ending their marriage of 15 years came as a shocker for many. While both the parties have not divulged the actual reason behind this decision, the couple sincerely requested everyone to grant them utmost privacy during the time.

Advertisement

Things began to worsen when certain conjecture digged up the name of a Goa-based singer Kenishaa Francis as the reason behind their split. Many targeted the artist for having a secret relationship with the actor, leading to the break in his marriage.

However, the actor, later on, set the record straight and clarified that the singer was his therapist. In an interview with DT Next, the actor had said, “Dragging names is not okay. I know the person because I wanted to open a spiritual center. The person whose name is doing the rounds on the internet is a trained psychologist who has gotten several people out of depression. This is not okay. I have certainly hit a roadblock in my life but not a dead end.”

Besides Brother, Jayam Ravi has films like Genie and Kadhalika Neramillai in his pipeline.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: Dharsha gets into a heated argument with male contestants during new task