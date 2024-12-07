BUZZ: Allu Arjun likely to collaborate on a project with Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the glory of his much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, which hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. As the film is running successfully in theaters, it is unclear what the actor’s next project might turn out to be.

Now, as per a report by Cinema Express and several reports online, the Icon Star is likely to collaborate with Malayalam film director Vipin Das. According to the report, the alleged project is likely to be a Telugu or Malayalam film, though this remains unclear at the moment.

Interestingly, the makers of the alleged project are eyeing Allu Arjun as the lead for their film. These makers are also co-producing Vipin Das’s next productional venture in Malayalam, titled Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal. However, the reports of this likely collaboration are mere rumors for now and will only be confirmed after an official announcement.

Director Vipin Das gained significant attention with his movie Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey back in 2022. The black comedy-drama, starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran, was a hit with critics and also emerged as a box office success, leading to widespread acclaim.

The movie’s satirical take on gender stereotypes in families and relationships also garnered significant attention. Additionally, the film is expected to be remade in Hindi and Telugu.

Moreover, the director had previously helmed the project Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil , starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, which also became quite a hit. Although the reports of Allu Arjun collaborating with the director are just rumors at this stage, it would be interesting to see what the actor-director combo might create if it happens.

Moving ahead, Allu Arjun was recently seen in the sequel movie Pushpa 2: The Rule . The film served as a continuation of the story of Pushparaju and his life after gaining control of the smuggling syndicate.

Besides the Icon Star, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The movie, directed by Sukumar, is also set to have a third sequel, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, which was teased in the second installment’s end credits.

