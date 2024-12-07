South actress Pragya Nagra breaks silence on leak of alleged intimate videos; says ‘Still in denial…’

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

South actress Pragya Nagra recently made headlines as she found herself at the center of controversy over alleged leaked private videos. The actress has now broken her silence on the matter, dismissing the leaked videos as a result of the misuse of AI technology.

In an official statement shared via her X (formerly Twitter) handle, the actress said, “Still in denial, and still hoping that it’s just a bad dream that I will wake up from. Technology was meant to help us and not make our lives miserable. I can only pity the evil minds who misuse it to create such AI content and the people who help spread it!”

She further added, “Trying to stay strong through all of this and grateful to all the people who are there for me in these moments. I hope and pray that no other woman has to go through such an ordeal and that all of you stay safe!”

The actress also tagged the official handles of cyber cell government agencies in her statement.

See the official statement by Pragya Nagra here:

For those unclear, actress Pragya Nagra got embroiled in controversy when her alleged private videos surfaced on the internet. The videos, which allegedly featured the actress, went viral and sparked widespread speculation.

However, the authenticity of the videos was never confirmed. Now, it appears that the actress has addressed the issue and clarified the situation herself.

Moving forward, Pragya Nagra is an actress who predominantly works in South Indian cinema. She hails from a Punjabi family in Haryana and began her acting career with roles in Tamil films.

After completing her education in Delhi, she ventured into the world of modeling. Later, she moved to Chennai to focus more on cinema. In 2022, she made her debut in the Tamil movie Varalaru Mukkiyam, playing a lead role opposite Jiiva .

Since then, the actress has worked in several South Indian films, including her Malayalam debut in Dhyan Sreenivasan 's Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna and her Telugu debut in Laggam.

