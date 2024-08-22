Vaazha II: Director Vipin Das-produced Malayalam venture set to have a sequel film

Director Vipin Das’ recently-produced Malayalam film Vaazha-Biopic of a Billion Boys has managed to impress many audiences. Now, the makers of the film have announced that the film is set to have a sequel called Vaazha II.

In a recent post made by Vipin Das himself, the movie is set to move forward with a similar theme and bring in more fresh talents as well. The director said, “Thank you all for the overwhelming support for Vaazha. Your response has truly inspired me to move forward with fresh talents again. We are thrilled to announce the launch of Vaazha II-Biopic of a Billion Bros!”

Check out the official post by Vipin Das here:

The upcoming sequel will feature popular Malayalam content creators Hashir, Alan, Vinayak, and Ajin Joy in leading roles, who were also essential parts of the first film. Moreover, the sequel movie is being helmed by debutant Savin SA, and the makers are still searching for a music director.

The recent movie Vaazha features the tale of five friends who are termed losers by their families and society, hence the title, which colloquially refers to someone who is good for nothing. The film further focuses on how these friends explore the trials of adulthood.

Indulging in the aspects of friendship, family, love, and the complexities of growing up, the film portrays the struggles they face and how they navigate every problem in their lives. As the situation calls for something similar to various people in real life, the tagline becomes “Biopic of a Billion Boys.”

The film is led by Siju Sunny, Saaf Boi, Joemon Jyothir, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and Amith Mohan Rajeshwari. Along with them, actors Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Noby Marcose, and Azees Nedumangad play vital roles, with Basil Joseph making a cameo appearance.

Coming to Vipin Das’ professional front, the director was last seen helming the movie Guruvayoor Ambalanadyil, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil in lead roles. The film focuses on a comedy of errors that occurs around a wedding, leading to a chaotic and fun tale.

