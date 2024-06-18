6 Mohanlal’s upcoming movies: Barroz to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan; films that promise full entertainment

Mohanlal is an actor who has mesmerized the audience with over 400 films. He is a true legend and his spectrum of acting is commendable. Even at 64, Mohanlal has not lost his charm and dashing looks.

The Neru actor who was last seen in Malaikottai Vaaliban, has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. If you are eager to watch him create pure magic onscreen, then, you must be aware of his upcoming movies.

If not, then, Pinkvilla has listed 6 exciting Mohanlal’s upcoming movies that promise full entertainment and a thrilling roller-coaster ride with intense emotions.

Mohanlal’s Upcoming Movies

1. Barroz

The first on the list of Mohanlal’s upcoming movies is one of his most awaited films, Baaroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Written by director Jijo Punnoose, the movie focuses on a treasure guardian named Barroz who has been protecting the hidden treasure of Vasco da Gama for 400 years to hand over to a true descendant of D'Gama.

How does he find D’Gama’s descendant? Is he able to successfully hand over the treasure? We have got to wait for the release of Baaroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, to find answers to these queries.

The film is set to be released on September 12, 2024. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also features actors like Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, Guru Somasundaram, and many more in key roles.

Although the movie began production in 2021 with Jijo Punnoose penning the screenplay, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the shoot. This further led to the film’s delay along with several changes in the story, screenplay, and cast.

2. L2: Empuraan

Talking about Mohanlal’s upcoming movies, how can we forget about L2:Empuraan? This highly anticipated movie is also the most expensive Malayalam movie ever made. Empuraan is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.

The movie marks Lyca Productions' first project in the Malayalam film industry. Alongside Mohanlal and Prithviraj, other notable actors like Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Manju Warrier are also part of this project.

L2: Empuraan is the much-awaited sequel to Prithviraj’s directorial debut, Lucifer, which came out in 2019, and was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Recently, Mohanlal disclosed that the film's release is being planned for December 2024 or January 2025.

3. Ram

Next on the list is Ram, an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language action thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is the first installment of a two-part film franchise. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role, with an ensemble cast. The film's music was composed by Vishnu Shyam.

The plot focuses on Ram Mohan, an R&AW agent, who is summoned by the agency to deal with Bael, a terrorist group that possesses nuclear weapons capable of destroying India.

4. Rambaan

Following the success of Angamaly Diaries (2017) and Bheemante Vazhi (2021), actor-writer Chemban Vinod Jose is all set to collaborate with Mohanlal and veteran director Joshiy for another project named, Rambaan.

The film was officially announced on October 30, 2023, with a motion poster featuring Mohanlal in a stylish avatar. The poster also revealed that the film will be a 2025 Vishu release. However, the official date is yet to be out.

This Mohanlal’s upcoming movie is anticipated to be a powerpack action film that marks the reunion of the superstar and Joshiy after an eight-year gap. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films in the past, including No.20 Madras Mail (1990), Naran (2005), and others.

5. Vrushabha

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrushabha is a collaborative production between Connekkt Media, Balaji Telefilms, and AVS Studios. The film is produced by Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Shyam Sunder (First Step Movies) for AVS, Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for Balaji Telefilms, and Varun Mathur for Connekkt Media.

Vrushabha is anticipated to be a high-drama action film. Imagine, what will happen if two sworn enemies from a previous life are reborn as father-son in a new birth? How will their relationship evolve with time? What will overpower- love or revenge? The plot of Vrushabha will answer these queries.

6. Kannappa

Last but not least, we will also see the Oppam actor in a special cameo role in Kannappa. The Vishnu Manchu starrer fantasy-drama is based on the story of an ardent devotee of god Shiva. The film revolves around the journey of an atheist hunter named Kannappa, who becomes a partisan follower of Lord Shiva and plucks out his own eyes in an act of devotion.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film will also feature Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, and Kaushal Manda.

These 6 of Mohanlal’s upcoming films prove that his fans will get to see him in various avatars in each of the projects. Do not forget to tell us in the comments, which of Mohanlal’s upcoming movies are you most excited about.

