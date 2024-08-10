Top 5 South Newsmakers: From Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s dreamy engagement to Kanguva’s trailer release date

Weekends are here, and Pinkvilla's special South Newsmakers of the Week are here, too. The week was absolutely fantastic, with some top entertainment happenings. The highlight of the past week has to be Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with his longtime girlfriend, actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

On the other hand, moviegoers were thrilled with the announcement of Suriya’s Kanguva’s trailer release date and a big update on Jr NTR’s film with Prashanth Neel.

SOUTH NEWSMAKERS OF THE WEEK

1. Suriya’s Kanguva Trailer date out!

After building much anticipation, the makers of Suriya’s upcoming venture, Kanguva, have finally revealed its trailer launch date. Taking to the official Twitter page, the makers of Kanguva, Studio Green, announced that the trailer will be released on August 12.

Along with the reveal, they shared an eye-catching and intriguing poster featuring none other than Suriya. The actor looked unrecognizable in a periodic-style costume with a large wing-like structure adorning the background. The pan-Indian film is slated for release on October 10, 2024,

2. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala finally made their relationship official by exchanging wedding rings on August 8, 2024. The announcement was made by the Custody actor’s father, Nagarjuna, who dropped some dreamy pictures from the intimate ceremony.

For their engagement, Chay wore traditional white attire consisting of a kurta, veshti, and a doshala. On the other hand, Sobhita looked gorgeous in a peach and pink-toned saree. Her minimal yet elegant look for the event surely blew everyone’s minds.

Later, on August 9, the actress again shared some beautiful pictures with her to-be husband that went viral on the Internet.

3. NTR 31 release date out

After more than 2 years of Jr NTR announcing his collaboration with Saalar director Prashanth Neel, the past week finally witnessed a big update on NTR 31 (tentative name). Yes, that’s right.

The Mythri Movie Makers announced the release date of the actor-director duo’s upcoming film on their official X account. They have zeroed in on January 9, 2026, for its massive theatrical release.

Not just that, the makers also hosted an auspicious pooja ceremony, which was attended by the RR actor, along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and his two sons. Prashanth Neel also joined the pooja ceremony for the film.

4. Yash begins shooting for Toxic

Geetu Mohandas's next directorial venture with Kannada superstar Yash is one of the much-awaited and highly anticipated projects. The excitement around its release has gone to new heights after the KGF star confirmed the commencement of the shooting.

Yash took to his social media on August 8 and wrote, "The journey begins #Toxic." In the picture, he looks dashing in his new short hair and a long beard. Yash has opted for regular denim and paired it with a white shirt. He is seen posing with the film's producer.

5. Mr Bachchan Trailer out!

Last but not least, Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan’s trailer was released by the makers on August 7. Judging by the trailer, the upcoming film promises engaging character dynamics, with Ravi Teja's character facing personal challenges while struggling against the corrupt forces.

The trailer showcases Ravi Teja, an Income Tax Officer, and his romantic chemistry with Bhagyashri Borse. The plot revolves around corruption and justice, with the Dhamaka actor determined to seize illegal wealth accumulated through corrupt practices.

Produced under People Media Factory’s banner and directed by Harish Shankar, Mr Bachchan will be released in the theaters on August 15, 2024.

