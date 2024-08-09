Wayanad Landslides: Malayali YouTuber Aju Alex aka Chekuthan arrested for making defamatory remarks against Mohanlal? Report

Aju Alex, a Malayali YouTuber, known by the name “Chekuthan” has apparently been arrested by police over his recent remarks. As per Asianet News, the YouTuber had passed derogatory comments against actor Mohanlal over his recent visit to Wayanad's landslide-affected areas.

As per the report, the YouTuber’s comments were made about the superstar who came to the place in his army uniform. The actor holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army where his battalion was serving their duties in rescuing the victims.

The complaint against the 42-year-old YouTuber was filed by the actor and General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Siddique. As per a report by Kerala Kaumudi, production controller, Badusha said the Kalamassery police has arrested the person who thinks he could abuse anyone on social media.

Furthermore, he also added that this YouTuber is someone who constantly uses bad language against Mohanlal and holds a personal ill regard towards him. Similarly, another social media user called Santhosh Varkey aka “Aarattu Annan” was also booked by police following a complaint from actor Bala.

The latter was arrested for using obscene language against actors and their family members in the name of film criticism on social media. He was later released after being granted bail.

Mohanlal, who had visited the landslide-affected area a few days ago, went to the location in his army uniform in terms of helping the victims. He had evaluated the situation and the conditions of people and also stated that his foundation would donate Rs 3 crores for rehabilitating the victims.

See Mohanlal visiting Wayanad's landslide-affected areas:

Coming to the work front, Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Baaroz. The movie which marks the superstar’s directorial debut is a fantasy flick where he plays the role of a treasure guardian. The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 12, 2024, coinciding with Onam festival.

Furthermore, the actor is also shooting for his much-awaited sequel film L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor will also be seen in the Tharun Moorthy movie, tentatively called L360.

