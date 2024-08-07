When Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed he used to fast 72 hours for his drastic physical transformation in Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj Sukumaran's exceptional and versatile performance had moviegoers awestruck with his film The Goat Life (titled Aadujeevitham in Malayalam). Prithviraj’s drastic physical transformation in the film stunned everyone. But are you aware that he starved himself for 72 hours for his role? The actor lost more than 30 kgs of body weight.

Shocking but true, earlier this year, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared how this physical transformation took a toll on his body. The actor said, “The idea was that I looked like somebody who does not have access to enough food and was starving most of the time.”

Further, Sukumaran shared that the idea behind the transformations was to lose as much as weight possible and the actor had lost 31 kgs for his character in Aadujeevitham.

“The only way I could do that is to actually adopt that process, which means that my transformation was almost entirely based on fasting. At times, I used to fast for up to 72 hours. I would drink water and black coffee, but nothing else,” he added.

The challenge of physical transformation was even more difficult for the Satham Podathey actor who had to go through the drastic change twice as the film’s shoot was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Aadujeevitham revolves around a young worker (Prithviraj) from Kerala, who becomes a slave in the Middle East. Cut off from the outer world, the boy is made to toil hard as a shepherd in the desert.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, a comedy flick directed by Vipin Das. Furthermore, the actor will be seen in his next directorial Lucifer with Mohanlal as the lead.

Apart from the duo, other actors like Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Manju Warrier will also play crucial roles in the film.

L2 Empuraan will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is pertinent to mention that the movie is the second installment in a planned trilogy, following the 2019 film Lucifer.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Mammootty DROPPED a picture from his younger days featuring Amitabh Bachchan