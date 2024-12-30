'Chiranjeevi finalized the script within 48 hours': Director Srikanth Odela opens up on working with Megastar for his next

Director Srikanth Odela had catapulted to fame after his debut movie, Dasara, with Nani, became a hit. As the director is set to collaborate with Chiranjeevi, the filmmaker spilled the details of his reaction to working alongside the megastar.

In a chat with Hyderabad Times, Srikanth Odela conveyed how he will only see the megastar as a character in his movie and said, “I am a fan only until Chiranjeevi garu walks out of his caravan. Once he does, he becomes a character in my film. I grew up watching Chiranjeevi garu's films, and I can't believe I'm working with him. We finalized the script within 48 hours," highlighting how he was on cloud 9.

Additionally, the director added that his movie with Chiranjeevi would be a different one for the actor and would not showcase any vintage characteristics of the megastar. Also, the film would feature him in a fresh and age-appropriate avatar.

The collaboration of director Srikanth Odela with megastar Chiranjeevi was announced earlier in December 2024. The film’s official announcement was made by Nani through his social media handles as he presents the film.

The official post by the Natural Star also featured the caption, which read, “I grew up inspired by him. I stood in the lines for hours every time. I lost my cycle. I celebrated him. Now I PRESENT HIM. It’s a full circle,” highlighting it would be a complete madness in which we had been waiting to see the megastar in.

See the official post here:

Moving ahead, director Srikanth Odela is also set to collaborate with Nani for a movie called The Paradise. The official title of the movie was unveiled earlier, marking the duo’s second collaboration after Dasara.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for the release of his fantasy action flick Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The movie, which touts itself to be a grand venture, features the megastar in the lead role with actors Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ashika Ranganath, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Marco OTT release: Here's where you can watch Unni Mukundan’s action thriller after its theatrical run