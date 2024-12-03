Chiranjeevi announces next with Dasara director Srikanth Odela; Nani unveils poster calling project ‘Megastar Madness’
In a surprising moment, Nani has announced the upcoming cinematic venture featuring Chiranjeevi with Dasara director Srikanth Odela!
Megastar Chiranjeevi who is gearing up to hit the theaters next year with Vishwambhara has announced his next movie with Dasara director Srikanth Odela. The film which is tentatively titled #ChiruOdelaCinema’s announcement post was shared by Natural Star Nani via Instagram.
In an official post, the actor penned the caption, “I grew up inspired by him. I stood in the lines for hours everytime. I lost my cycle. I celebrated him. Now I PRESENT HIM. It’s a full circle. UNLEASHING THE MEGASTAR MADNESS WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR.”
The post also featured a look from the upcoming movie, which had Chiranjeevi’s hand soaked in blood, with the tagline, “He Finds His Peace In His Violence.”
Check out the official post for Chiranjeevi’s next:
