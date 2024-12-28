Kichcha Sudeep makes super rare comment about his Puli co-star Thalapathy Vijay; calls him THIS

Kichcha Sudeep and Thalapathy Vijay shared the screen space back in 2015 in the Tamil-language fantasy action film Puli. Over the years, both the stars have maintained a cordial equation with one another. And now, during a recent interaction, Kichcha made a rare comment about his former co-star.

During a recent interview for the promotions of his film Max, Kichcha Sudeep was asked to reveal the first thing that comes to his mind when he hears the name Thalapathy Vijay.

In his response, the Kannada actor could not help but appreciate the GOAT star’s ability to dream big and have sheer clarity in all of his actions. Kichcha Sudeep said, “Vijay sir is a big dreamer. Big dreamer and very focused. Very, very focused. No one has clarity like him. He knows what to do and where to do it. He does it very accurately.”

Well, this hasn’t been the first time that Kichcha has spoken about Thalapathy Vijay. In one of his older interviews with Galatta, the former was asked to reminisce about his time spent with the Tamil actor on the sets of their film Puli.

He said, “Puli was a big thing that Vijay was doing; they had a dream of wanting a big film, and I catered myself there. Also, getting to work with Vijay. Not that it was a requirement for me, but I was made to feel that I am wanted there."

Advertisement

Coming back to Kichcha’s recent film release, Max, it has been performing quite well at the box office within days of its theatrical run.

Being the actor’s comeback performance after two years, the action flick, despite clashing with several other Christmas releases, has scored mightily on the opening day itself.

Based on fans’ responses from social media, Max has been appreciated for more than one reason, including special mention of its action sequence, visual effects, screenplay and more.

ALSO READ: Kannada TV star Charith Balappa gets arrested on charges of sexual abuse, harassment of female actress for over a year