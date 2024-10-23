Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan moves ahead for OTT release after Madras High Court lifts ban on it

Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan was received extremely well by audiences on a pan-India basis and every performance was applauded. However, the film faced a hurdle in getting significant box office and response and thereafter decided to have it launched on OTT. Unfortunately, that too got stalled after the Madras HC imposed a ban on it, based on a PIL submitted by a person from Thiruvalluvar, citing that the movie targeted the community of Vaishvanites.

Now, the latest report on the matter has revealed that this ban has been finally lifted from the film and it can now proceed with releasing on OTT. The aforementioned PIL, which was filed, has been withdrawn and there are no more challenges for the film to get a successful release on an OTT platform.

For the unversed, the claimant named Porkodi had mentioned that Thangalaan referred to Buddhism and thereafter shows dire variations between them and Vaishnavites, thereby poking a sense of humor on the latter and favoring Buddhists as sacred.

Finally, it was by October 19 that the case was drawn up by the court and after careful consideration, it was dismissed on the basis that the movie had already been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification, who had closely examined it. Therefore, no further imposition of a ban can be placed on the film.

The Pa Ranjith directorial is now clear to be released on OTT. Rumor has it that it may be shortlisted to be launched on OTT during Diwali. While these are merely conjectures, there is yet to be any clarity on the date and specific OTT portal that have been chosen by the makers.

Earlier, during an interaction with the press at an event, the producer of the film Gnanavel Raja had dropped a hint about Thangalaan getting released on Netflix. Back then, he had dismissed chances of the OTT release being delayed for the Chiyaan Vikram and confirmed that it would come out during Diwali.

He had said, “They (Netflix) scheduled the release for Deepavali (Diwali). They wanted a festival release since Thangalaan is a big film. However, our favorite YouTubers are claiming that there are some issues with Thangalaan. They have a knack for claiming that there is an issue, when in reality, there isn’t any.”

Besides Chiyaan Vikram, who appeared in five different roles in the film, Thangalaan also starred Pasupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Hari Krishnan and others.

