Thangalaan Final Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiyaan Vikram starrer fails to lure the audience; ENDS run at Rs 72 crore

Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and others ended its theatrical run on a disappointing note. The Tamil movie directed by Pa. Ranjith collected Rs 72 crore at the worldwide box office, adding another failure to the actor's name.

Thangalaan Wraps Up Its Theatrical Run At Rs 57 Crore In India

The period action-adventure drama Thangalaan couldn't lure the audience much and flopped at the box office with its underwhelming performance. The Vikram starrer grossed Rs 37 crore in Tamil Nadu, which is even lower than its rival release, Demonte Colony 2 - relatively a small movie.

Thangalaan showed better hold in Telugu states where it earned Rs 11.75 crore. The movie collected Rs 3.60 crore in Karnataka while Kerala contributed a sum of Rs 3 crore.

It couldn't strike a chord with the Hindi audience at all, even after decent promotions in the north belt. The movie was released in Hindi almost 20 days after its Tamil release but the response was less than enthusiastic. The movie could gross only Rs 1.40 crore in the North Indian markets.

The total cume of Thanglaan at the Indian box office ends at Rs 56.75 crore gross.

Thangalaan Collects USD 1.825 Million In The Overseas Markets, Ending Run At Rs 72 Crore Worldwide

While the Pa Ranjith-directed movie performed below expectations in India, it couldn't do much in the foreign markets either. The Tamil movie grossed USD 1.825 Million from overseas territories in its lifetime run, which is Rs 15.25 crore in Indian currencies.

The final box office collection of Thanglaan wrapped up at Rs 72 crore worldwide, which is underwhelming for a Vikram starrer.

Mixed Word Of Mouth & Limited Appeal Sealed Its Fate

Thangalaan met with mixed to average word of mouth which almost locked its fate at the box office in the first week itself. Though the movie won accolades for its performances and Chiyaan Vikram's yet another crazy transformation, it couldn't win the hearts of the masses with its plot and slow-burn treatment.

The genre didn't resonate well with the audience, leading to its downfall. Sadly, Thangalaan became Vikram’s another failure at the box office. Barring Ponniyin Selvan movies, which were driven by the IP, his last HIT film was 2016 movie Irumugan.

The Territorial Breakdown For The Box Office Collections Of Thangalaan Is As Follows:

Area Gross Collection Tamil Nadu Rs. 37.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.60 crore AP/TS Rs. 11.75 crore Kerala Rs. 3.00 crore North India Rs. 1.40 crore 0verseas Rs. 15.25 crore Total Rs. 72.00 crore

Area

About Thangalaan

Thangalaan tells the story of a tribal community leader, portrayed by Chiyaan Vikram. During a British-led expedition, the leader and his tribe help Lord Clement, a British General and colonizer, in the quest to extract gold from the mines in Kolar.

To preserve his tribe's legacy and ensure their safety, Thangalaan chooses to ally with his oppressor, who has promised him a portion of gold in exchange for assistance. The remainder of the film delves into an adventurous drama filled with a blend of political intrigue and mythical themes.

