Shriya Saran shares sweet kiss with Andrei Koscheev at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash and it’s simply unmissable

Shriya Saran graced Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash with her husband Andrei Koscheev last night. The couple exuded charm and displayed their great chemistry while posing for the paparazzi. The two even stole the limelight and turned heads by sharing a sweet kiss at the event.

A video from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party is doing the rounds on the internet where Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei can be seen sharing candid moments in front of the paps. For the bash, the Sivaji actress opted for a black and grey shimmery saree teamed with a matching blouse, while her husband wore a vibrant multi-colored kurta.

Shriya looked classy in her ethnic ensemble and chose to wear minimal accessories to highlight her natural look.

Several celebrities attended the ace designer's Diwali bash last night, including B-town celebs like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Shahid Kapoor. Some more A-listers include Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kajol, Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Tamannaah Bhatia also arrived at the party donning traditional ensembles. All the celebrities at the event were dressed to the nines and looked incredibly charming.

Coming back to Shriya Saran, the actress got married to Andrei Koscheev in a private ceremony back in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Radha, in 2021.

During a previous interview with Bombay Times, the actress opened up about her love story with Andrei and said, "We first met while I had gone diving in the Maldives. He didn’t even know who I was when we first met. It was only later that he found out I’m an actress. "

Shriya further recalled that one thing led to the other, and they fell in love eventually. Meanwhile, the actress rose to fame for her roles in hit films like Sivaji: The Boss, Chatrapathi, and more.

