Rajinikanth teases Suriya in a special video message at Kanguva audio launch: 'I think this movie was written for me'

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Suriya's Kanguva were going to clash in theaters during the festival of Dussehra. The latter backed out citing that he respects Thalaivar and that he should get a solo release. Following this, Rajinikanth was invited to the Kanguva audio launch, however, due to scheduling conflicts, he couldn't make it. But the superstar ensured his presence at the event and sent a video message to the team.

In the video, Rajinikanth shared that he missed the event as he had some other commitments. He further went on to praise Gnanavel Raja and his vision. He said, "Gnanavel knows everything about cinema. He knows how to promote a film."

Talking about director Siva, Rajinikanth mentioned that even though they have done one film together, Annaatthe, they share a connection as if they had worked together on dozens of projects.

Thalaivar reflected on Siva’s skillful approach to filmmaking, noting how he managed to shoot the entire film, including the large-scale Kolkata scenes in Annaatthe, within a studio setup. He went on to share that Kanguva was initially envisioned as a project for him.

He said, "Actually, during the filming of Annaatthe, I spoke to Siva, and asked if he could write a period film for me. He was pumped up about it too, and I think this movie was written for me. It then reached Gnanavel and Suriya."

Rajinikanth also spoke very highly about Suriya's father in the video message as they had worked together in multiple projects. He said that Sivakumar is a gentleman and his son has all the qualities of his father.

Thalaivar continued to praise the Kanguva actor and said that he always had this thirst to try something good as well as new. He further concluded his message by wishing a massive success to the team of the movie.

According to Desimartini, Kanguva is made on a budget of more than Rs 300 crore. The film featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani will hit the big screens on November 14.

