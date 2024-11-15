Nandamuri Balakrishna emerges as king, ‘Daaku Maharaj’ who fights without his kingdom, Bobby directorial locks release date

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film NBK109 has finally unveiled its title as Daaku Maharaaj. The Bobby Kolli directorial will feature the Telugu actor as a rugged and ferocious robber, who lives his life as a king, while he fights for finding a kingdom of his own. The makers recently dropped the teaser of the movie, and announced its release date.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sithara Entertainments shared the first look of Nandamuri Balakrishna as the Daaku Maharaaj, clad in a black outfit while riding a horse. The teaser, on the other hand, reveals how the film is not a story about heroes and demons, but the emperor who bent down death itself.

From every frame of the teaser, the audiences can feel a sense of eerie, spine-chilling thrill as the movie promises to narrate a tale unheard by many.

Through their post on X (formerly Twitter), the makers announced the release date of the film as January 12, 2025.

Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also stars Bobby Deol who is deemed to essay the role of the chief antagonist. Other cast members include Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdhary, Pragya Jaiswal, Shradhha Srinath and others. The music is composed by S Thaman.

As per earlier reports, NBK109, a.k.a Daaku Maharaaj apparently revolve around the story of a warrior, where he would play a ferocious character, as is quite evident from the first look itself.



