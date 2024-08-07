Darshan Thoogudeepa case: Karnataka priest gets suspended for keeping jailed Kannada actor's photograph inside temple

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking incident, a priest was suspended for keeping the photograph of murder-accused Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The suspension of the priest was done by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in Karnataka on August 6. The department has also ordered an internal probe into the matter.

The priest allegedly kept the sandalwood actor’s picture inside the temple to perform a pooja. His action has sparked outrage among people after videos of the alleged pooja inside the Dodda Basaveshwara temple in Ballari district surfaced on the Internet.

The local residents and devotees have also demanded the government sack the priest identified as Mallikarjun Swamy, alias Malli. Meanwhile, the judicial custody of Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates has been extended until August 11.

As per a report in IANS, the Special Investigation Team had submitted a remand application before the court seeking an extension of judicial custody. Further, the report says that this decision was taken so that the case was not disrupted by the suspects.

Moreover, it is also reported that bail was denied to prevent the star from intimidating witnesses in the case with his social prominence. The police had already warned about this due to a complaint about threats to witnesses filed with local authorities.

For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested by the Bengaluru police on June 11 for his alleged involvement in the murder of 33-year-old Renuka Swamy.

The victim was a fan of Darshan and had reportedly sent obscene messages to his co-star and alleged partner, Pavithra Gowda, who has also been arrested in connection with the case. As per reports, Renuka even accused Gowada of the Kannada actor’s troublesome marriage.

In retaliation for the comments and accusations made, Darshan orchestrated the young man’s murder and is also rumored to have tortured him. Apart from Thoogudeepa and Gowda, 15 others have also been arrested.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

