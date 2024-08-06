Nandamuri Balakrishna to play Fahadh Faasil aka Ranga's role in Telugu remake of Aavesham? Here's what we know

Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham, released earlier this year, received positive responses from fans and critics alike. The movie was a huge success, and fans loved the actor's on-screen presence as Ranga. Now, it is reported that veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya among his fans, will reprise Fahadh Faasil's role in the Telugu remake of the blockbuster film.

The original film, directed by Jithu Madhavan, was a massive success, grossing over Rs 156 crores worldwide. Aavesham resonated with audiences for its engaging mix of action and comedy. Now, Balayya's alleged involvement has sparked excitement and speculation among fans, as they eagerly await how he will bring the character of Ranga, a quirky local don, to life on the Telugu screen.

While the project is reportedly backed by Mythri Movie Makers, official confirmation regarding the film's production and release timeline is still awaited.

For those unaware, Aavesham is a Malayalam action-comedy film that has garnered attention for its engaging narrative and strong performances, particularly by lead actor Fahadh Faasil.

Released on April 11, 2024, the film revolves around three college students who, after facing relentless bullying from seniors, seek the help of a local gangster named Ranga, portrayed by Fahadh. Set in the vibrant city of Bengaluru, the film explores themes of friendship, revenge, and the challenges faced by newcomers in college life. The storyline follows the trio navigating the underbelly of the city, encountering Ranga, who stands out with his flamboyant style and unexpected charm.

Advertisement

The cast includes notable actors such as Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, and Sajin Gopu.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna has an exciting lineup of films that are generating significant buzz among fans. One of the most anticipated projects is tentatively titled NBK 109, directed by Bobby Kolli. The movie will also feature Bobby Deol in a prominent role.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil will feature in Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday: First glimpse of NBK 109, film with Boyapati to birthday wishes