Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to remain in judicial custody till August 11; Special Investigation Team continues evidence analysis

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is set to stay in judicial custody for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy till August 11. The superstar of Kannada cinema, along with his associates including alleged lover Pavithra Gowda were presented before the magistrate court on August 1, 2024.

As per IANS, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had submitted a remand application before the court seeking an extension of judicial custody. Reports suggest that this decision was taken so that the case was not disrupted by the suspects.

Furthermore, it is also reported that the bail was denied in order to prevent the star from intimidating witnesses of the case with his social prominence. The police had already warned about this due to a complaint about threats to witnesses filed with local authorities.

Moreover, various technical evidence and analysis reports are still being reviewed which may be significant for the investigation’s development. Recently, Darshan had filed a petition in court, seeking homemade food and a bed to be provided to him over his declining health.

However, the court had rejected his initial plea which led to the actor filing a fresh one again at the court. He has challenged the earlier decision claiming that he is entitled to receive resources from private sectors to maintain himself.

For those unaware, Darshan Thoogudeepa is booked by Bengaluru Police and is in judicial custody over the alleged murder of Chitradurga native Renukaswamy. As per the allegations, the victim had made some lewd and obscene comments against the actor’s rumored lover, Pavithra Gowda.

In retaliation to the comments made, the actor had orchestrated the young man’s murder and is also rumored to have tortured him as well. The actor along with actress Pavithra were apprehended on June 11, 2024, in the murder case.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Nani sends special birthday wishes to Hi Nanna co-star Mrunal Thakur on her birthday: 'Have an awesome one'