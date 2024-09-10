Devara: Director Koratala Siva compares Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry with NTR and Sridevi; here's why

Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Devara: Part 1 has become the most awaited film of this year. Ahead of its release on September 27, 2024, the team of Koratala Siva’s film assembled for the trailer launch event in Mumbai. All three actors, along with the director, addressed the media and revealed many interesting things about Devera.

Similarly, filmmaker Koratala Siva talked about the RRR actor Jr NTR and Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor. Speaking about Jr NTR, he said, “It's because he is a very close friend of mine, and once he is in front of the camera, I don't know why he suddenly changes his persona. Every time, for every shot, he just keeps staring at me.”

Further, Koratala Siva praised Janhvi Kapoor for the film’s song, Daavudi. Reacting to the host’s question on the magical chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, he said, “ It comes out as after NTR sir and Sridevi mam’s (chemistry), it is now Jr NTR and Janhvi.” As soon as the filmmaker dropped this statement, the venue was filled with rooting from the audience.

Meanwhile, talking about the captivating trailer of Devara: Part 1, the glimpses of Jr NTR from the movie seem to captivate the audience as it takes them through a roller coaster ride. The trailer further hints at the high-octane action sequences that can be expected in the film.

Check out Devara: Part 1’s trailer here!

For the unversed, Devara: Part 1, the Koratala Siva's directorial stars Jr NTR and two Bollywood actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since its inception. Devara's new posters, mind-blowing music albums, and especially the official trailer have taken the excitement around its release tenfold.

As per reports, the Jr NTR starrer is based on the real-life Karamchedu Massacre of Andhra Pradesh. The film is anticipated to score big at the box office, considering the terrific performances of the actors in the past. The alleged run time of Devara: Part 1 is about 3 hours and 10 minutes. It is worth mentioning that the action drama has already made waves by selling over 15,000 tickets in the US shortly after pre-sales began.

