Devara trailer OUT: Jr NTR brings double the chaos in an epic ocean-spanning adventure

Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 is all set to release in theaters on September 27, 2024. The movie directed by Koratala Siva is touted to unleash an action storm with the makers unveiling its trailer.

The movie features Saif Ali Khan as the formidable foe with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Speaking about the movie and about presenting it, Karan Johar called the Jr NTR starrer a standout film.

The filmmaker said, “You’ve had all the magic and madness on land and sea, this will be the first. When you see what they call like the blood sea and you’ll see all the action on the water. There are like scenes which you could get in your wild imaginations but those can never get fructified but Siva sir had this imagination and executed to absolute precision.”

“I think the big USP is the landscape of the film, the fact that water is a star of the movie, and whatever happens around that arena, really makes Devara a standout film and breaks every other massive action film you’ve seen in Indian cinema,” Karan Johar added.

Check out the trailer for Devara: Part 1