PHOTOS: RRR co-star Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar join Jr NTR for Devara promotions

Koratala Siva directorial Devara: Part 1 is all set to hit the theaters in a few days. The movie, which is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2024, recently began its promotions in full swing. And now, a special surprise for the fans of Tarak has been unveiled, as none other than Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has joined him for the promotional spree.

Some recent pictures of Jr NTR along with his RRR-co star Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar have been going viral on social media. Well, the picture soon left many to speculate if the diva was doing a cameo in the film. However, it is not the truth.

Check out the pictures here:

On the contrary, Alia Bhatt has joined Jr NTR for a cross promotion of both of their films, Jigra and Devara, respectively. The two films are all set for their grand release in theaters soon. Jigra is going to release on October 11, 2024.

Coming to Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR's equation, the duo had worked extensively in SS Rajamouli's 2022-released magnum opus RRR. Since then, the two have known each other and share a great friendship with one another. Moreover, with the cross promotions of two big films, the fans can expect an overload of entertainment as the actors reveal several insights from their respective films.

Speaking about Devara Part 1, the film includes two Bollywood actors, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who will be marking their debut in South cinema with this film. The film's glimpses, be it in the form of its songs or posters, have left fans all excited to watch it on the silver screen.

If reports are to be believed, the film is supposedly based on the real-life Karamchedu Massacre of Andhra Pradesh. The film is expected to score big at the box office, considering the terrific performances of every actor. The alleged run time of the film is about 3 hours and 10 minutes. The reports suggest that Devara would bring up a one-of-a kind cinematic experience for the audiences.

