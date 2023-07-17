Devara: Jr NTR shoots 'brutal and bloody action' scene; Makers tease fans with BTS pics from sets

Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has been progressing with full force. Now, another schedule of the film has been wrapped. This is certainly good news for the fans who are eagerly anticipating Devara’s release. The film’s team also shared glimpses of the sets on social media, which has increased the buzz around the film even more.

Jr NTR shoots a brutal and bloody action scene for Devara

Pictures from the sets of Devara were released by the film’s cinematographer, R Rathnavelu. Along with sharing the pictures, he also gave a hint about what exactly they had shot for. The cinematographer mentioned that they were shooting an intense action schedule. Rathnavelu hyped up the action in Devara and termed it as brutal and bloody.

He tweeted, "Captured #Devara’s Brutal n Bloody action against a shimmering moon lit sea !! @tarak9999 director #KoratalaSiva action choreographer @PeterHeinOffl" Well, going by Rathnavelu’s tweet and his confident words about the film, it seems that Devara would be an action spectacle. The shoot for the film has been progressing rather quickly, and fans are very excited about it. Devara is all set to come out next year and is sure to be an interesting action film. The film has been produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and has been presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Check out the tweet here:

Devara is generating more and more hype



The film has been directed by Koratala Siva, who will reunite with Jr NTR after a few years. The actor and director's last film together was Janatha Garage. The film was a huge hit at the box office and also went on to win multiple National Awards. Devara will also mark Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the world of Telugu films. The actress has been expressing her interest in working in a South Indian film since her debut, and her wish has certainly come true with Jr NTR’s Devara. The film also has a talented star cast, including names such as Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shine Tom Chacko, Kalaiyarasan, and Narain.

