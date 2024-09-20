Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth eyeing a reconciliation post their divorce? Here’s what we know

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended 18 long years of their marriage in 2022. Their joint announcement on social media left their fans heartbroken and others shocked, as the couple drifted away towards their own independent lives. And now, as per the latest reports, the former couple might have hinted at a potential reconciliation.

Well, the speculation all began after Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth dropped a picture of herself on her Instagram account on the occasion of Onam. The filmmaker was seen enjoying a traditional sadhya meal served on a banana leaf. She was sitting on the floor and celebrating the festival in a low-key manner.

However, what grabbed attention was that it was none other than Dhanush who dropped a like on her post. While this might be a mere coincidence, it led many to believe in excitement that reconciliation was perhaps on the cards for the former couple.

Earlier in March 2024, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, during an interaction with the press, made the first-ever comment about her ex-husband Dhanush after their divorce. The filmmaker spoke about music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s career in South cinema and credited Dhanush for being of utmost support to the composer.

She had said, “I am happy that he has become one of the most sought-after music directors. However, his entry into the film industry has no connection with me. He is my cousin but his musical talents were recognized by Dhanush. He encouraged him to compose the songs of 3. His entry into the cinema industry was fully because of Dhanush.”

For the unversed, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are blessed with two sons, Yatra and Linga. After their split, it was she who got the primary custody of their children.

Over the years, the ex-couple has formulated a good and balanced schedule to ensure that their sons get to spend equal time with both of their parents. However, the young boys predominantly reside with their maternal grandfather and South superstar, Rajinikanth.

On the work front, Dhanush is eyeing his next release, Kubera. Moreover, he also signed another upcoming project, his 52nd film titled Idly Kadai.

