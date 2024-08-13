When Rajinikanth complimented Dhanush for being good son-in-law and said, 'He takes care of his wife...'

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, once considered to be a match made in heaven, stunned everyone as they announced their marital split after almost 20 years of marriage and two adorable kids. The social media was taken by storm when the duo shared the separation news in 2022. However, in a past event from 2018, Rajinikanth was seen showering praise on Dhanush for being a good son-in-law.

It was at the launch of Kaala that Rajinikanth shared his deep love and admiration for Dhanush and called him a good father and husband. The Jailer actor said, “Dhanush is a wonderful boy. He respects his parents and considers them God. He takes care of his wife. He is a good father, a good son-in-law, a good man, a good talent."

The Kubera actor always shared a good bond with his ex-wife’s family, including his former father-in-law, Rajinikanth, and sister-in-law, Soundarya Rajinikanth. Even after the divorce, Dhanush still has pictures of Rajinikanth on his social media.

For the uninitiated, Dhanush married Rajinikanth’s elder daughter, Aishwaryaa, on November 18, 2004. The ex-couple is blessed with two sons, Yatra and Linga. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. They officially filed for divorce in April 2024. As per the note shared by the couple, the decision to part ways was mutual.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush has just delivered a blockbuster at the box office with Raayan. The actor has two more exciting projects in the pipeline. The first one is Kubera, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna.

Reportedly, Sekhar Kammula's directorial is set in Dharavi, Mumbai, with Dhanush supposedly playing a homeless man who becomes a bigshot mafia. Moreover, the Maaran actor will be seen in the much-awaited biopic on veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja by Arun Matheswaran.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth has two exciting projects, starting with Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The upcoming film reportedly revolves around the story of a retired cop who is out to uncover a serious mystery shrouding him. Vettaiyan will be released in October this year. Furthermore, Rajinikanth will be seen in the film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

