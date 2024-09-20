'I know him very well': Choreographer Jani Master's wife Ayesha reacts to sexual harassment charges against him, alleges conspiracy

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about sexual harassment, which might be triggering for some readers.

Jani Master aka Shaik Jani Basha has been arrested in Goa for allegedly assaulting his 21-year-old female colleague. The choreographer has also been charged with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act as the complainant was a minor at the time of abuse. Amid these serious allegations against Jani Master, his wife Sumalatha aka Ayesha addressed the media and expressed her disbelief.

In an interview with TV9, Ayesha claimed that the allegations against Jani Master are not true. She said, "The allegation that the woman was harassed when she was 16 is disgusting. There is no truth in it. If the girl can show evidence, I will leave Master."

She further alleged that there must be a larger conspiracy behind this issue to tarnish his reputation in public. Ayesha said, "I have been married to Master for the last 14 years and we have no children. I know him very well. His nature is not what is being alleged."

Talking about the complainant, Ayesha said that she once said she owes her career to Jani Master and is grateful for his existence. She claimed that if there was a problem then why wouldn't she complain before and come out right now.

Ayesha mentioned, "The complainant said in many TV interviews that she owes her career to Master and is grateful to him. How is it that she never complained before? And how is it that after being on her own for the last one year, she suddenly surfaces to lodge a complaint against him?"

For the unversed, Jani Master has been accused of sexually assaulting his female colleague who used to work as his assistant. The complainant alleged that she has been assaulted several times by the choreographer.

Meanwhile, Jani Master has not yet responded to the sexual harassment charges against him. According to some reports, he has decided to step back from his upcoming film projects.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse, do not hesitate to stand against it and seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight. There are several helplines available.

