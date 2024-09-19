'There is something called privacy': When Dhanush STORMED OUT during interview over intrusive questions about his personal life - Throwback

Dhanush is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry. He likes to keep his personal life to himself and out of media coverage. A few years ago when he was promoting his film VIP 2, the actor sat down for an interview with a Telugu channel. However, things went upside down during the conversation and Dhanush had to walk out of the interview.

For the unversed, ahead of the release of VIP 2, Dhanush found himself in a controversy. Reports suggest that several private photos of celebrities were leaked from Suchitra's Twitter handle at the time and it soon went viral like wildfire. Dhanush was also involved in the infamous Suchi leaks scandal.

During the interview with TV9, Dhanush was asked questions regarding Suchi leaks. He responded by saying that he had no idea about it as he had been busy with the shooting of his film. "I am busy with my film and I don't concentrate on such things," Dhanush said.

When asked about his "mental agony" due to the controversy, Dhanush got furious and said, "Who said I went through mental agony? Did I ever say that to anyone."

However, when he was asked about the allegations against him due to Suchi leaks, Dhanush clapped back at the anchor and said, "I don't have to share things on my personal life to you. Will you reveal your personal matters to me? There is something called privacy... I am not answerable to you and this is a stupid interview."

Advertisement

Following this, things turned a bit ugly and Dhanush stormed out of the interview out of sheer anger. Nevertheless, he was asked to join the interview again after the channel apologized to him for such questions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is all set for his next film titled Kubera with Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The actor was last seen in the film Raayan which was a huge success.

ALSO READ: 10 years of Velaiyilla Pattathari: Dhanush celebrates anniversary of ‘cult classic’ with special look feat himself and Saranya Ponvannan