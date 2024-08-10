When Rashmika Mandanna recalled facing multiple REJECTIONS and was told she didn't have 'face of an actor'

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after superstars in the country. Apart from her versatile and exceptional performances, she is also loved for her ethereal beauty, glamorous style statements, and humble and chirpy nature. But things were not always this honky-dory.

The Dear Comrade actress once spoke about initially facing rejections and being told that she didn’t have the ‘face of an actor’. Rashmika opened up about the same in an interview with Baradwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus.

She said, "I would come back home, and I would sit and cry. After that, there was this other film for which I auditioned for the last time, and I ended up getting it. We went for training for that film.” The actress said that after training for it for 2-3 months, the film didn’t take off.

Further, the Animal actress shared that she was rejected from 20-25 auditions, and people told her that she did not look like an actor.

In the same interview, the actress also said her urge to be better with each film is very strong. “The urge to constantly improve and be better is so strongly there in my mind. I watch my movies, and I’m like, oh my god, I wish I could do a better job,” she added.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has several exciting projects in her pipeline. The first is the most-awaited pan-Indian film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The upcoming action drama is the sequel to Sukumar’s directorial, Pushpa: The Rise.

Apart from that, Rashmika has two big Bollywood movies. She will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Chhava and Salman Khan in Sikandar. Interestingly, Chhava will lock horns with Pushpa: The Rise in theaters, both releasing on December 6.

Moreover, Mandanna is part of the Dhanush-starrer Kubera. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, also stars Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in crucial roles. It is reportedly a political drama in which Dhanush plays a homeless man in Dharavi who later becomes a mafia lord.

