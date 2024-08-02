Raayan box office collections: Dhanush starrer hit 100 crore worldwide in its first week

Raayan has a solid first week at the box office hitting Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide. The landmark fiftieth film for Dhanush has become his third to hit the century mark globally, following Thiruchitrambalm in 2022 and Vaathi in 2023. Currently, the film stands as the second-highest grosser for the lead star after Vaathi, but it's only a matter of hours before it takes the top spot.

Raayan grossed Rs. 74 crore approx in India in its first week, of which Rs. 49 crore came from the home state of Tamil Nadu. Internationally the film grossed USD 3.60 million (Rs. 30 crore), which is career best for Dhanush.

The box office collections of Raayan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 16.50 Cr. Saturday Rs. 16.75 Cr. Sunday Rs. 18.75 Cr. Monday Rs. 7.00 Cr. Tuesday Rs. 5.75 Cr. Wednesday Rs. 5.00 Cr. Thursday Rs. 4.25 Cr. Total Rs. 74.00 Cr.

After the weekend, there felt like a shot at the Rs. 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu for the film, which would have been a historic first for a Tamil film not starring Vijay, Ajith or Rajinikanth, nor based on popular IP. However, the weekdays' performance wasn't strong enough to achieve this milestone, likely due to the limited appeal of the genre. Nonetheless, the film has already posted a strong first-week number in the state and has enough headstart to take on Don as the highest-grossing film without the aforementioned filters.

The film performed strongly outside Tamil Nadu as well with an excellent Rs. 7 crore first week in Karnataka and Rs. 4.50 crore in Kerala. The Telugu dubbed version of the film put up a decent Rs. 10 crore plus in the Telugu states.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Raayan is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 49.00 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 11.00 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 7.00 Cr. Kerala Rs. 4.50 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 2.50 Cr. India Rs. 74.00 Cr.

