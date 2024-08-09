Rashmika Mandanna pens touching words for Mahesh Babu on his 49th birthday; DROPS a memorable picture of ‘everyone's superstar’

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle to celebrate the 49th birthday of Superstar Mahesh Babu. Along with a special photo with the actor, Rashmika also penned a few touching words for him.

The actress said, “Mahesh Babu sir. Happiest birthday to everyone's superstar. Always most love respect and bestest wishes to you sir.”

Check out the post by Rashmika Mandanna here:

Celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Sudheer Babu, and Prasanth Varma have also extended their special wishes to the actor. Vijay went on to say, “Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu sir. Don't make us wait too long to see you on the big screen. Wishing you health and happiness.”

Besides them, the superstar’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar also shared a special birthday post for the actor on her Instagram. The celebrity wife took this moment to celebrate the “amazing man” and said life with him is a blockbuster that keeps on getting better.

Check out the birthday wishes for Mahesh Babu:

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna had worked together earlier on the film Sarileru Neekevvaru that released back in 2020. The movie directed by Anil Ravipudi featured the tale of an army official who is sent on a covert operation to Kurnool where he finds himself in the middle of a huge scam.

Advertisement

The action comedy film had gotten mixed reviews with actors like Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Sangeetha Krish, Murali Sharma, and many more in key roles. Tamannaah Bhatia even made a cameo appearance in the movie.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is next set to appear in the Allu Arjun starrer flick Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie directed by Sukumar features the actress once again reprising the role of Srivalli. Furthermore, the actress is set to portray various roles in films like Chhava with Vicky Kaushal, Dhanush’s Kubera, and Salman Khan starrer Sikandar.

On the other hand, Superstar Mahesh Babu was last seen in the movie Guntur Kaaram which was released earlier this year. The movie marked his third collaboration with director Trivikram and also had Sreeleela in the lead role. Now, the actor is next set to be seen in the film tentatively called SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I remember you falling’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s gym trainer recalls her intense prep for Citadel: Honey Bunny