Dhanush’s D55: Raayan star teams up with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy, begins project with puja ceremony

It has been raining projects for an actor like Dhanush, who seems to have his hands full with them. Amid grabbing attention for his own directorial Idly Kadai with Nithya Menen, the actor again left everyone excited with his next project announcement. Well, the Pa Paandi star signed off his next project with filmmaker Rajkummar Periasamy.

Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush shared a hearty picture with Rajkumar Periasamy and others as they joined together to ring in the puja ceremony for the movie, which is tentatively titled D55. This project is bankrolled under Gopuram Films.

Check out the post here:

Along with it, Dhanush also wrote a short caption describing his excitement to collaborate with Rajkummar. He wrote, “Super thrilled to join hands with @Rajkumar_KP under @gopuramfilms with anbuchezhian sir. Om Namashivaaya.”

Not just the actor; even the filmmaker also shared some more frames from the puja ceremony of D55. He revealed feeling hopeful and ecstatic with such a positive collaboration with an artist like Dhanush.

Rajkumar expressed, “When good things happen, they happen in a row! Series of optimistic flow of feelings continue through…NEXT. It will be #D55 with one of the greatest performers of the country, A Powerhouse of talent, multifaceted @dhanushkraja sir!”

For the unversed, just a few weeks back Rajkumar delivered a smashing hit at the box office with the biographical war drama Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

And now, by collaborating with such a massive icon like Dhanush, the filmmaker seems to be all confident about delivering another hit number. Further details about the movie, including its final title and cast, are expected to be unveiled soon.

For Dhanush, this marks his third project on the cards, amid other titles like Idly Kadai and Kubera. His last release with Raayan was a super successful hit at the box office and received enormous response from overseas as well.

Rajkumar Periasamy, on the other hand, has gotten audiences moved to emotion with the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran. The film is a biographical tribute to the brave life and actions of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan, and within a very short span, the film has performed extremely well at the box office.

