Sreeleela’s still from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule’s dance number gets leaked online; PHOTO INSIDE

Sreeleela is all geared up for her special appearance in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated to release in theaters on December 5, 2024. Now, in a leaked picture from the sets of Pushpa, the actress looked as fabulous as ever as she was gearing up to steal our hearts with some new moves alongside Allu.

In the leaked picture from the sets of the Sukumar directorial, we can see the actress donning a black-colored outfit and all set to dish out some fiery dance steps while Allu Arjun is also ready to do the same, clad in orange.

Check out the leaked picture from the set of Pushpa 2: The Rule ft. Allu Arjun and Sreeleela

Earlier, there were reports that Bollywood actress like Shraddha Kapoor or Triptii Dimri may have a special dance appearance in the film but later it was reported that Sreeleela has been roped in instead.

Now, with the leaked picture from the sets of Pushpa 2 going viral, it’s safe to assume that the Guntur Kaaram actress will be seen in the special role. Moreover, there were also reports earlier that Samantha might make a special appearance similar to Pushpa: The Rise but this was later debunked by a source close to film’s development.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, serves as the sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise. The film follows the story of Pushpa Raj, who strives to climb up the leadership ladder of a crime syndicate by conducting smuggling works and being notorious for not fearing anything.

With the first installment ending in a cliffhanger and signalling a face-off between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the sequel is likely to explore more on what is set to unfold in their rivalry. The movie, scheduled to release on December 5, is also touted to be one of the most expensive films to be made in India.

Moreover, other than Allu Arjun, the film also has actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprsing their roles from the first installment.

