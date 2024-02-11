Is Mahaan 2 in the making? Chiyaan Vikram drops exciting hint for Karthik Subbaraj’s 2022 film sequel

Chiyaan Vikram and Karthik Subbaraj are two of the most prominent names in the Tamil film industry at present. In 2022, both filmmakers joined hands to give fans a phenomenal cinematic experience, titled Mahaan.

On February 10th, 2024, the film completed two years of release, and the film’s cast and crew had shared their excitement. In the latest update, Chiyaan Vikram has dropped subtle hints at the film’s sequel. He shared a couple of photos in his look as Gandhi Mahaan, the protagonist from the 2022 film, with the caption: “Mahaan 2!!?” Needless to say, the post quickly went viral on social media.

Mahaan completes two years of release

Mahaan had a direct OTT release on 10th February, 2022, via Amazon Prime Video. The film was a blockbuster hit, with the major question for fans being why it wasn’t released in theaters. Seeing father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv share the screen space was nothing short of goosebumps for cinephiles all over.

On 10th February, 2024, the makers of the film took to social media to share their gratitude. However, the Ponniyin Selvan actor and Dhruv Vikram had something else in mind. The duo shared a post via social media, where they were recreating an iconic scene from the film, where both of them were standing face-to-face, pointing guns at each other.

More about Mahaan

Mahaan marked the seventh feature film directorial venture of Karthik Subbaraj. Apart from Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv, the film also features Bobby Simha, Simran, Sananth, Aadukalam Naren and many more in prominent roles.

The film revolves around a commerce teacher named Gandhi Mahaan (played by Vikram), who belongs to a Gandhian family. He turns into one of the most successful liquor barons in the state when his family abandons him for a mistake he committed. However, his life takes a turn when his son, Dadabhai Naoroji, vows to take revenge on his father for violating Gandhian principles, which eventually led to his parents’ separating.

The film has been bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios, and the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Shreyaas Krishna cranked the camera for the film, and Vivek Harshan took care of its editing.

