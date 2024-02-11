Is Mahaan 2 in the making? Chiyaan Vikram drops exciting hint for Karthik Subbaraj’s 2022 film sequel

Chiyaan Vikram took to his social media to drop subtle hints at a sequel of the 2022 action drama film Mahaan, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Written by S Devasankar , Journalist
Published on Feb 11, 2024 | 02:56 PM IST | 492
Chiyaan Vikram, Karthik Subhbaraj combo Mahaan to get a sequel? Actor drops EXCITING hints
Is Mahaan 2 in the making? Chiyaan Vikram drops exciting hint for Karthik Subbaraj’s 2022 film sequel

Chiyaan Vikram and Karthik Subbaraj are two of the most prominent names in the Tamil film industry at present. In 2022, both filmmakers joined hands to give fans a phenomenal cinematic experience, titled Mahaan.

On February 10th, 2024, the film completed two years of release, and the film’s cast and crew had shared their excitement. In the latest update, Chiyaan Vikram has dropped subtle hints at the film’s sequel. He shared a couple of photos in his look as Gandhi Mahaan, the protagonist from the 2022 film, with the caption: “Mahaan 2!!?” Needless to say, the post quickly went viral on social media.

Check out the post below:


Mahaan completes two years of release

Mahaan had a direct OTT release on 10th February, 2022, via Amazon Prime Video. The film was a blockbuster hit, with the major question for fans being why it wasn’t released in theaters. Seeing father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv share the screen space was nothing short of goosebumps for cinephiles all over. 

On 10th February, 2024, the makers of the film took to social media to share their gratitude. However, the Ponniyin Selvan actor and Dhruv Vikram had something else in mind. The duo shared a post via social media, where they were recreating an iconic scene from the film, where both of them were standing face-to-face, pointing guns at each other.

Related Stories

Did you know Chiyaan Vikram and Selvaraghavan were to work together?
entertainment
Did you know Chiyaan Vikram and Selvaraghavan were to work together?
Best South Indian Film of 2023 Poll: Leo, Jailer to Salaar; Which one did you enjoy most?
entertainment
Best South Indian Film of 2023 Poll: Leo, Jailer to Salaar; Which one did you enjoy most?

Check out the post below:

Advertisement


More about Mahaan

Mahaan marked the seventh feature film directorial venture of Karthik Subbaraj. Apart from Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv, the film also features Bobby Simha, Simran, Sananth, Aadukalam Naren and many more in prominent roles.

The film revolves around a commerce teacher named Gandhi Mahaan (played by Vikram), who belongs to a Gandhian family. He turns into one of the most successful liquor barons in the state when his family abandons him for a mistake he committed. However, his life takes a turn when his son, Dadabhai Naoroji, vows to take revenge on his father for violating Gandhian principles, which eventually led to his parents’ separating.

The film has been bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios, and the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Shreyaas Krishna cranked the camera for the film, and Vivek Harshan took care of its editing.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan62: SJ Suryah roped in for prominent role in Vikram’s next with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
S Devasankar

A graduate in Economics, with heart made of cinema, Devasankar is vividly in love with world cinema! A true

...

Credits: Chiyaan Vikram X
Advertisement

Latest Articles