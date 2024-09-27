Did Jayam Ravi shift his office to Mumbai to work in Hindi movies amid divorce from Aarti? REPORT

Jayam Ravi, who has been making headlines lately for his divorce from his wife Aarti, is reported to be setting up an office in Mumbai. The actor, who was spotted in the city a few days ago, has decided to shift his location and is also eyeing a career in Hindi movies.

According to a report by DTNext, the actor is in discussions with production houses in Hindi-speaking regions. He is also reported to concentrate on his future projects in the South, working out of Mumbai.

The actor was recently papped at the Mumbai airport in his vibrant printed shirt. The actor was spotted in his all-smiles avatar, making a suave appearance before the paparazzi.

Check out the papped look of Jayam Ravi here:

Jayam Ravi has been making the headlines for quite some time now after the actor announced his divorce from his wife, Aarti. The actor officially notified the divorce after several rumors of their separation had been in the buzz.

However, things took a dramatic turn when his soon-to-be ex-wife issued a statement in which she claimed not to be aware of the divorce. However, it was later reported that the actor had discussed the same with the former earlier and that her father even acknowledged it as well.

Furthermore, another report surfaced recently that the actor had filed a police complaint against Aarti after she had removed him from his house. The actor reportedly sought the assistance of the police authorities to retrieve his belongings from the residence.

Additionally, there had been rumors suggesting that the actor was involved in a secret relationship with a singer from Bengaluru. However, the actor has dismissed these claims as unfounded and false, stating that they are merely attempts by others to tarnish his reputation.

Talking about the actor’s work front, Jayam Ravi is next set to appear in the lead role for the film Brother, directed by M Rajesh. The film, touted as a rom-com flick, features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, Seetha, Natarajan Subramaniam, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, and many more in supporting roles.

