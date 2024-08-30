Priyanka Arul Mohan drops BTS PICS from Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram; fans go gaga over Surya & Charu's chemistry

Nani and Priyanka Arul Mohan's starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is making strides in theaters after its release on August 29, 2024. Now, the leading lady herself has shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the filming days.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Working on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has been a profound journey for me, filled with unforgettable moments. From the pages to the screens, this film holds a lot of fond memories.”

The pictures shared by Priyanka Mohan from the sets of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram feature the actress having some loveable moments on the sets. As she shared the moments of having laughs on the film sets, fans were quick to express their love for both the leading actors.

The film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks the second collaboration of the actress with the Natural Star after the film Gang Leader. The movie tells the tale of a young man, Surya who works as an insurance agent and lives with his father.

However, the man has an anger issue and to cope with it, he expresses his emotions only every Saturday of the week. This leads him to earn many adversaries, finally locking horns with a notorious police officer, known for his evil ways.

The rest of the film focuses on how he bests the policeman who is cunningly out to capture him as well. Aside from the lead cast, the film also has actors like Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles. The movie which was released recently is earning a positive reception from both audience and critics, especially praising Nani and SJ Suryah’s performances.

Moreover, Priyanka Arul Mohan was recently seen making a special appearance in Dhanush’s 3rd directorial called Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK)’s first single. The track called Golden Sparrow was composed by GV Prakash Kumar and teased a few glimpses of the actress.

Furthermore, the actress will next be seen playing a leading role in Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited movie They Call Him OG, directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth.

On the other hand, Nani is also set to collaborate on a film with Sujeeth tentatively called Nani 32. Moreover, the actor also has films like HIT: The Third Case and Nani 33 by Srikanth Odela on the cards as well.

ALSO READ: In PICS: Allu Arjun embarks on a hiking adventure with his wife Sneha Reddy, little ones Ayaan and Arha