PHOTOS: Jayam Ravi turns heads at Mumbai airport with his unique and vibrant blue abstract art shirt

Jayam Ravi recently caught the eye of many at the Mumbai airport with his eye-catching outfit, featuring a colorful abstract art shirt. He completed his look with denim jeans and flashed a smile at the paparazzi who were there to capture the moment.

Moreover, the actor was sporting a bearded look which went well with the dark pair of shades. Ravi’s complete airport look accentuated the actor's impeccable charisma and charm.

Check out Jayam Ravi’s look at Mumbai airport here:

Jayam Ravi has been in the news lately, especially after he announced his divorce from his wife Aarti. According to reports, he has reportedly filed a police complaint against her, claiming that she has taken him out of their home.

A report from M9 News indicates that the actor has reached out to the police for assistance in recovering his possessions. The divorce between Jayam Ravi and Aarti has been unfolding dramatically, particularly after Aarti claimed she was not informed about the divorce before the actor made his announcement.

Additionally, there have been various rumors suggesting that the actor is involved in a secret relationship with a singer from Bengaluru named Kenishaa Francis. However, the actor has dismissed these claims as unfounded and false, stating that they are merely attempts by others to tarnish his reputation.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor even opened up about wanting the custody of his children Aarav and Ayaan, revealing he is even ready to fight for the same, no matter how long it takes.

Advertisement

Coming to the actor’s professional front, Jayam Ravi is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Brother, directed by M Rajesh. The rom-com movie slated to hit the big screens on October 31, 2024, features Priyanka Mohan as the leading lady.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, Seetha, Natarajan Subramaniam, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Meet music composer Mohan Sithara whose Malayalam lullaby is sung by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to put baby Raha to sleep