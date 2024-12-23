Did Prabhas’ performance in Salaar get weighed down due to KGF 2’s success? Director Prashanth Neel spills beans

Prashanth Neel amassed significant success with his two back-to-back releases within the span of one year, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 followed by Prabhas’ Salaar. While both of them earned impressively at the box office, the filmmaker now opens up on feeling a little disappointment with the latter, especially considering the performance of the Yash starrer.

In an interview with Kairam Vaashi, Prashanth Neel opened up about why he felt a little disappointed with the efforts he put in for Salaar, vis-a-vis the amassing success he witnessed with the Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

However, he assured that Salaar 2 will not be similar to the first, tagging how it is in his plans to make the latter one of his best movies.

Prashanth said, “I am not completely happy. I am a little disappointed with how much effort I put into the first part. Subconsciously, I was a little complacent, coming of KGF 2. But ever since that happened, I decided to make Salaar 2 into one of my best movies."

For the unversed, Prabhas’ Salaar 2 has already gone on floors, with reports of Prashanth Neel having completed shooting a considerable segment itself. Rightfully so, this upcoming project has been under the keen eyes of many fans, who cannot wait for its theatrical release.

Adding onto this excitement, Prashanth Neel revealed that the kind of story he has written for Salaar 2 easily counts as one of his best work till date, and he is all set to make up for the disappointment he felt after the release of the first installment.

He said, “The writing I have put into the film has probably been one of my best works. I'm going to make up for it more than I can imagine and more than the audience can imagine. I am very confident, and I am confident of very few things in my life -- Salaar 2 will unquestionably be one of my best works."

Besides Salaar 2 being on the cards for the filmmaker, Prashanth Neel will also be collaborating with Yash again for KGF 3. The actor himself confirmed the same during one of his media interactions previously, adding that the project is queued, but not immediately.

