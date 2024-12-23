Game Changer FIRST review: 'Flashback episode gave me goosebumps,' says Pushpa 2 director Sukumar after watching Ram Charan's movie

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is all set to hit the big screens during the festival of Pongal on January 10. With the release date fast approaching, fans are eagerly awaiting the movie’s arrival in theaters. As we anticipate its grand theatrical debut, let’s take a look at the first review of the S Shankar directorial shared by Pushpa 2 director Sukumar.

At the pre-release event of Game Changer in Dallas, Sukumar addressed the crowd and revealed that he watched the film with Chiranjeevi. The filmmaker said he wanted to give the first review of the movie. According to him, the first half and the interval was mind blowing.

He said the flashback episode in the second half of the movie left him stunned. He described that it was just phenomenal. Sukumar further added that he enjoyed it as much as Shankar’s other films like Indian and Gentleman.

"First half, awesome. Interval, blockbuster. Trust me. Second half, the flashback episode gave me goosebumps, phenomenal. I enjoyed it as much as Shankar’s Gentleman and Bharateeyudu (Indian)," said Sukumar.

The director also expressed his hope that Ram Charan would win a National Award for his performance in Rangasthalam. Although that did not happen, he believes this film might fulfill that dream.

Sukumar shared that he was confident that the actor would win the award for Rangasthalam and said many others thought the same. Referring to the way Ram Charan portrayed emotions in the film’s climax, he mentioned it gave him the same feeling again.

"I was so sure Charan would receive a National Award for Rangasthalam, so did others. But, the way he essayed emotions in the film’s climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it," Sukumar concluded.

While Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will play the main leads, SJ Suryah will portray a prominent role in the movie. In the film, the RRR star is expected to play the role of an IAS officer who fights against the corrupt political system.

Are you excited to watch Game Changer in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.

